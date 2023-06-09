Duelling protests over LGBTQ rights outside Ottawa schools draw hundreds

Hundreds of people rallied against what an organizer calls "gender ideology" near three west-end Ottawa schools today, as hundreds more joined a counter-protest in support of transgender rights.
Police arrested five people in connection with the protests but wouldn't share more information about why they were detained.
The protest against gender identity being taught in schools was organized by activist Chris Elston, while community groups Horizon Ottawa and Community Solidarity Ottawa mobilized the counter-protest.
Police closed a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Westboro between Carling Avenue and Tillbury Avenues and divided the crowd into several groups along the street.
Nepean High School, Notre Dame High School and Broadview Avenue Public School are all located along the block where the protests are occurring.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has urged the protesters to move their demonstrations away from the schools.
