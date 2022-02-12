Quebec reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, logs 71-patient drop in hospitalizations

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Quebec is reporting 28 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today, as hospitalizations continue to decline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 28 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 today as virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline across the province.

The Health Department says 2,143 people are in hospital with the disease, after 144 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 215 were discharged.

It says the number of overall virus-related hospitalizations are down by 71.

Officials say 153 patients are listed in intensive care, a drop of 11.

The province is also reporting 2,359 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 33,661 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.

