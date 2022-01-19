Toronto students head back to class after COVID-19 remote learning, snowstorm

A man walks past a parked school bus in the deep snow after a major storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 17, 2022. The Toronto District School Board said last night that classes were set to go ahead after a snowstorm disrupted those plans on Monday and Tuesday. The city's Catholic school board also said it would open for in-person learning but warned that buses may be delayed due to cleanup from the storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette