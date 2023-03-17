Court denies Millard conviction appeal in father's murder, stacked parole struck down

In this artist's sketch, Dellen Millard, left to right, Millard's lawyer Ravin Pillay, Justice Maureen Forestell, Crown Ken Lockhart and Crown Jill Cameron are shown during a sentencing hearing in court in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Ontario's highest court has dismissed multiple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal of his conviction for killing his father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould