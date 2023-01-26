Man to face charge in killing of woman, 61, in Montreal's first homicide of 2023

Montreal police say a man has been arrested and will be charged in the city's first homicide of 2023.

Police say the 28-year-old suspect has a family link to the 61-year-old woman who was killed.

A spokesperson says the Crown will determine the charges against the suspect, who has no previous criminal record and will appear before a judge later today.

Officers found the body of the woman early Wednesday after being called to perform a welfare check at her apartment just east of the downtown area.

The woman's body bore marks of violence and her death was later declared a homicide.

Police questioned the accused as an important witness before announcing his arrest today.

