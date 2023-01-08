This Korean-Canadian curler wants to make the sport more diverse. Here's how.

A rock slides down the sheet at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Melvin Lee's first invitation to curl with a diverse team of law students came more than two decades ago. Now, the avid curler has a wealth of experience under his belt. And he is trying to give a similar welcome to others who are underrepresented in the sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh