TORONTO - The remains of a young girl were discovered in a construction-site dumpster in a high-end Toronto neighbourhood this week, police said Thursday as they asked the public for help identifying the child.
Police said they have not been able to determine the girl's cause of death, nor do they know just when she might have died, but they think her remains were placed in the dumpster sometime between last Thursday and Monday.
"Our first priority is to figure out who this little girl is," Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters. "We will get to the bottom of it no matter what it takes."
Officers responded to a call about a body found in a construction-disposal dumpster in the ritzy Rosedale neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. The property where the remains were found is unoccupied and under construction, police said.
An autopsy completed on Wednesday identified the remains as those of a girl between the age of four and seven, investigators said.
The girl may have died as early as the summer of 2021 or even before then, police said.
The young child is described as Black, of African or mixed African descent, and three feet, six inches tall with a thin build. Police said her hair was sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.
She was found wrapped in a crochet blanket inside a plastic bag, and that bag was wrapped in a colourful blanket, police said. Police shared images of both blankets in the hopes that someone will recognize them and help identify the child.
"If anyone has any information whatsoever, please call us immediately," Idsinga said.
The Toronto police missing person's unit and the homicide squad were working closely together on the case, police said.
"We are investigating this death at its highest level," Idsinga said. "We have the investigative assets in place to deal with wherever the evidence takes us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.