Case of man accused in 1983 cold-case murders put over to next week

Toronto Det.-Sgt. Steve Smith of the force's homicide and missing persons unit cold case section speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Monday November 28, 2022. Toronto police arrested a 61-year-old man in the DNA-linked cold-case murders of Gilmour and Susan Tice, who were found dead in their homes within months of each other almost four decades ago. The case will return to court next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris