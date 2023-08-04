125-year-old snapping turtle found dead in 'unexpected' location: conservation group

Conservationists are mourning the loss of one of Ontario's oldest snapping turtles, whose remains were recently found in what they say was an unexpected location. The group Turtle Guardians says the turtle named Grace, as shown in this undated handout image provided by Turtle Guardians, estimated to be about 125 years old, had been missing for more than a year from its usual habitat in the area surrounding Haliburton, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Turtle Guardians **MANDATORY CREDIT **