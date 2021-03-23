Family calls for upgraded criminal charges following Indigenous woman's death

Cileana Taylor is shown in this undated family handout photo. Relatives of a dead Indigenous woman formally asked police in Peterborough, Ont., to upgrade charges against her alleged assailant on Monday. Cileana Taylor, 22, suffered brain damage after an attack at a house party on Sept. 3. She remained in a local hospital with severe brain damage after the incident and died on Feb. 26. Jordan Morin, 23, is currently charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Savannah Taylor