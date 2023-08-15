Community worker among new arrests in death of Toronto woman killed by stray bullet

TORONTO - Two more people are facing charges in the case of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last month, including a community worker at a nearby supervised consumption site.
Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed while walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood at Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue around noon on July 7.
Police have said the 44-year-old mother of two was hit by a stray bullet after a physical altercation between three men resulted in shots being fired.
Police now say a 20-year-old man, Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and robbery, while a 23-year-old woman is charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.
The South Riverdale Community Health Centre says it was distressed to learn the woman is Khalila Zara Mohammed of Pickering, Ont., who has worked there as a community health worker since 2021.
Representatives from the centre say in a statement that Mohammed was placed on leave over unrelated concerns last week.
"These allegations are deeply concerning to us and to the community," said Jason Altenberg, the SRCHC's CEO, and Emily Hill, interim board chair of the centre, in a statement.
"They are also devastating and disappointing to the many SRCHC staff who work professionally and compassionately every day to deliver a range of essential health and well-being services to patients and clients in the area."
The SRCHC says it continues to co-operate with Toronto police's investigation.
A 32-year-old man, Damian Hudson, was also arrested last month and charged with second-degree murder in the case.
None of the charges announced in the investigation so far have been proven in court.
Toronto police say they are still looking for a third suspect involved in the shooting and anyone with information should contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.