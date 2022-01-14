More than 3,000 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, 68 more deaths reported

MONTREAL - More than 3,000 people are now in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19 and another 68 deaths have been linked to the disease.
The Health Department said today the number of hospitalizations had risen by 91 from the day before, to 3,085, after 442 people were admitted and 351 discharged.
Officials say 275 people are in intensive care, an increase of three from the day before.
The Health Department says 7,382 new cases of COVID-19 were detected Thursday and 15.9 per cent of tests conducted were positive.
Authorities say 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of active infections in those facilities to 3,324.
The Health Department says 108,768 doses of vaccine were administered Thursday, including 101,391 third doses. It says 90 per cent of Quebec residents aged five and over have received at least one dose, 82 per cent have at least two doses and 29 per cent have received three.
