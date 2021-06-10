Accused killer in London, Ont., attack set to appear in court

London Police investigate the scene of a fatal hit and run in London, Ont., on June 7, 2021. The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning. Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

LONDON, Ont. - The man accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to appear in court this morning.

Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple's son, Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.

