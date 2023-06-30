Lottery kiosks and construction site bathrooms: new Ontario regulations kick in

Signage explaining that Ontario pharmacists are able to provide prescriptions for minor health conditions is photographed at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. From self-serve lottery terminals verifying ticket buyers' ages to allowing pharmacists to administer certain injections to requiring women-only bathrooms on construction sites, a wide range of new provincial rules and regulations comes into effect Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin