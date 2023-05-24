Mississauga mayor should quit her day job if she runs for Liberal party leader: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie should quit her day job if she decides to run for the Liberal party leadership.
Crombie recently said she's exploring a leadership bid for the provincial Liberals, who captured just eight seats in last year's election.
She has said she'll continue on as mayor while she mulls a leadership bid.
Ford – whose Progressive Conservatives were re-elected with a majority – says it would be a "slap in the face" to Mississauga residents for Crombie to remain mayor while running for Liberal leader.
A deadline of Sept. 5 has been set for candidates to register to run for Liberal leader. Contestants must pay an entry fee of $100,000 and a refundable $25,000 deposit.
Party members will cast their votes by ranked ballot on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 and the Liberals will announce their new leader on Dec. 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.