Quebec hopes to have kids inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tables a legislation to regulate primary care by doctors, at the Legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Quebec government will announce details on COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11 next week, but Dubé says the goal is to have youngsters vaccinated with a first dose by Christmas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

 JQB

MONTREAL - Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government wants to have children aged five to 11 inoculated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Dubé made the comments in reaction to news today that Health Canada approved for children the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

The health minister says he will announce details on the plan to vaccinate kids sometime next week, adding that the government is waiting on the province's immunization committee for guidance.

Dubé says the government is planning to vaccinate children at the province's mass vaccination centres and at schools.

Meanwhile, Quebec is reporting 745 new COVID-19 cases today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by four compared with the prior day, to 201, and 45 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.