Toronto police say no one appears to have been injured after a shooting at a large mall in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.
They say two groups allegedly fired shots at each other at Sherway Gardens at 2:30 p.m.
Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says there's no indication yet on what led to the shooting.
The mall was placed into lockdown and was deemed secure a few hours later.
Gray says police have been helping those inside to leave the building.
Cadillac Fairview, which operates Sherway Gardens, says the mall will be closed for the remainder of the day due to the ongoing investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.