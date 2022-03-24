'Time for change': Toronto launching service to respond to mental health crisis calls

Denise Andrea Campbell, executive director of social development, finance and administration for the City of Toronto poses for a photograph at City Hall in Toronto on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Campbell is leading the City of Toronto's new Community Crisis Support Service, which will be geographically-based, operating in four areas of Toronto where apprehensions under the Mental Health Act and 911 calls for people in crisis are the highest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette