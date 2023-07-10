Residents shocked by death of woman hit by stray bullet in Toronto

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, of Toronto, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police in Toronto are looking for two suspects after a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Investigators say the incident happened in the city's east end on Friday, after three men were involved in a fight, and two of them pulled out guns. The victim has been identified as Karolina Huebner-Makurat, who police say happened to be walking by when the violence broke out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Police Service