TORONTO - One person is dead after an altercation in Toronto's west end.
Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Ave. West for reports of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Multiple shots were heard, and when officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds they believed to be related to the incident.
The victim was rushed to hospital, where they died of their injuries.
One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Homicide Unit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.