Southwestern Ontario township votes against flying Pride flags on municipal property

Volunteers with Pride Toronto carry a large rainbow flag during the 2019 Pride Parade in downtown Toronto, on June 23, 2019. A township in southwestern Ontario has voted against flying non-governmental flags, including Pride flags, on any municipal property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

A township in southwestern Ontario has voted against flying non-governmental flags, including Pride flags, on any municipal property.

In a Tuesday evening meeting, the council for the Township of Norwich passed a motion to fly only the flags of the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

It says only banners for decoration or those that promote downtown businesses can be flown on municipally-owned street light poles.

It specifies that this excludes Pride flags.

The motion was passed 3-2, with Mayor Jim Palmer breaking the tie.

The council also voted against a motion that would proclaim June as a Pride month in the municipality beginning this summer.

