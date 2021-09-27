Rescue of 39 miners trapped underground since Sunday underway, no one injured: Vale

SUDBURY, Ont. - The rescue of 39 miners trapped underground for more than 24 hours following an incident at a mine in northern Ontario was underway Monday afternoon, their employer said.
Mining company Vale said a rescue team had reached the workers, who were in several different "refuges" between 900 and 1,200 metres underground at Totten Mine, located about 40 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ont. No one was injured.
"We expect everyone to reach the surface by tonight," Vale said in a statement.
A statement from the United Steelworkers, the union which represents 30 of the 39 staff members trapped in the mine, said it was cautiously optimistic all of the workers will be safely evacuated as soon as possible.
“This is a very difficult time for these workers, their families and co-workers, and our thoughts are with them,” said Nick Larochelle, president of USW Local 6500, which represents most Totten Mine employees.
The company said the trapped miners have had access to food, water and medicine. A spokesman for the United Steelworkers said that some of the trapped miners needed insulin.
Pascal Boucher, the union's area coordinator for Sudbury and the north, said that the miners had been able to place phone calls out of the mine shaft, both to communicate with rescuers and to call loved ones.
Boucher added that he overheard one call from the miners wondering when their sandwiches would arrive.
Vale said the incident happened when a scoop bucket being sent underground Sunday afternoon detached, blocking the mine shaft.
As a result, it said the "conveyance system" for taking workers to and from the surface is unavailable.
"The employees will exit via a secondary egress ladder system with support of Vale's mine rescue team," the company said.
Boucher said that the miners can still move around within their compartments in the shaft and they're currently resting before scaling the ladder system.
"Everyone has a different physical ability," said Boucher, noting that each ladder is 20 feet long with a staging area at every break. "We have older senior employees and much younger employees, who could probably climb it faster."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his thoughts were with the miners.
"We understand this rescue will take some time and are very relieved to hear the miners are currently uninjured," he said on Twitter.
Totten Mine opened in 2014, in Worthington, Ont. -- the first mine to open in the area in 40 years, according to the company's website.
The mine produces copper, nickel and precious metals and employs about 200 people.
Kalem McSween, a spokesman for the province's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, said in an email that an inspection team will investigate the incident once the rescue operation is finished.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.