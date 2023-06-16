TORONTO - Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says he is expanding so-called strong mayor powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa to 26 more large and fast-growing municipalities.
More coming.
TORONTO - Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says he is expanding so-called strong mayor powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa to 26 more large and fast-growing municipalities.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!