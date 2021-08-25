Peel Region exploring local options for vaccine certificate system

Hundreds of people line up for the Peel Region Doses After Dark vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ont. on May 15, 2021. The top doctor in a COVID-19 hot spot says he's looking into what could be done locally to create a vaccine certificate program if the Ontario government doesn't implement one. Peel Region's Dr. Lawrence Loh says he's reiterating a call for the province to bring in a vaccine certificate program, which could limit access to certain non-essential activities to those who are fully immunized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn