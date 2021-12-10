Ontario to extend COVID-19 vaccine certificate rules, make changes to system: source

TORONTO - Ontario was expected to announce an extension — and changes — to its vaccine certification program Friday, as it reported another daily COVID-19 case count not seen in six months.
A senior government source said the rules requiring vaccine certificates will stay in place until further notice, and won't start to lift in January as initially scheduled under the province's plan.
The province previously said its timeline for loosening restrictions could be reviewed based on COVID-19 indicators.
Ontario reported 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 718 in people who are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people and those with only one dose accounted for 639 of the cases, while 96 had an unknown vaccination status.
The government is not considering closing schools, the source said.
The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an afternoon announcement from Health Minister Christine Elliott and the chief medical officer of health, said the proof-of-vaccination system will be updated so that the certificate equipped with a QR code is the only version accepted.
The QR codes, rolled out a month after an initial PDF version of the certificate, are said to be much harder to fake.
The province has come under fire in recent weeks for continuing to accept the easily photoshopped PDFs.
The government source also said the province is moving ahead with a plan to have medical exemptions for COVID-19 shots verified by public health units.
The changes come amid an expected rise in COVID-19 cases linked to colder weather that's driven people indoors.
Friday's was the highest the daily case count since May 23, when the province logged 1,691 diagnoses.
The province also counted 11 more deaths on Friday.
Of the 309 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, 75 are fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 151 people are in intensive care units with COVID-19, including 122 who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.
As of Friday, 85.3 per cent of Ontarians aged five and over have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80.8 per cent have two.
While the vast majority of Ontario's cases remain the Delta variant, the Omicron variant is also starting to take hold.
As of Friday morning, the province said there were at least 45 confirmed Omicron cases in Ontario. Later Friday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph confirmed its first case of the variant, in a male between the ages of 10 and 20.
The London-Middlesex Health Unit, meanwhile, said four Omicron cases have been confirmed in a cluster of 50 COVID-19 cases. Half of them are fully vaccinated.
Acting Medical Officer Dr. Alex Summers said Thursday evening that the cluster includes 18 households, seven schools, two child-care centres and a large outbreak in a church.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.