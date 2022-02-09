Protest continues to prevent Canada-bound traffic from crossing Ambassador Bridge

A protest against COVID-19 measures prevented Canada-bound vehicles from crossing the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit for another day, while another group of demonstrators blocked a highway leading to a different border crossing about an hour away.
The protests on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge and on Highway 402 near the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., were in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.
Windsor police chief Pamela Mizuno said there are 50 to 75 vehicles and about 100 protesters blocking traffic on Huron Church Road, which connects to the bridge, but vehicles headed for the U.S. are still able to access the bridge via the Wyandotte St. West entrance.
Windsor police redirected commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge but another group of protesters was affecting traffic leading to that crossing, which links Sarnia and Port Huron, Mich. The bridge itself remained open.
Ontario Provincial Police said they closed a section of westbound Highway 402 at Nauvoo Road, about 20 kilometres east of Sarnia, Ont.
Mizuno said the Windsor Police are taking a "diplomatic approach" to negotiate a safe and sustainable resolution with the protesters.
Mizuno said her police department cannot resolve the situation on its own, and she will forward official requests to the provincial and federal governments for resources in the form of personnel and equipment.
"We rely on all levels of government to assist in resolving these protests peacefully," she said.
The demonstration at the Ambassador Bridge began Monday afternoon.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said his office has received many complaints from local residents and business owners calling for the forced removal of the demonstrators.
"While it may be gratifying for some to see the forced removal of the demonstrators, such action may inflame the situation, and certainly cause more folks to come here and add to the protest," he said.
"We don't want to risk additional conflict."
He said negotiating with the protesters has been challenging because they don't have a clear leadership.
"It's not like there's one person you can go to and try to find a resolution. There are pockets of people who are here." he said. "They're not all here for the original mandate of freedom convoy in terms of how it started."
He said the resolution of this crisis require a-whole-of-government approach.
"Leadership (is) required from Ottawa and Queen's Park to bring down the temperature and resolve these protests peacefully," he said.
"We need continued partnership with federal and provincial governments and no jurisdictional finger-pointing."
The economic and social harm that these protests are causing in Windsor, Ottawa and across Canada is significant, Dilkens said.
"Our community will not tolerate this level of disruption for long," he said.
The Windsor protest has effectively shutdown the Ambassador Bridge, which is the busiest international commercial border crossing in North America.
More than $450 million in goods cross the bridge each day representing one third of all surplus trade between Canada and the United States, Dilkens said.
"Every hour this protest continues, our community hurts," he said. "Thousands of workers feed their families because of the Commerce make possible at the Ambassador Bridge."
He said more than 6,500 people live in the Windsor-Essex area and work outside in the United States and almost all of them use the bridge for their commute.
"This includes health care workers and has spent the past two years saving lives on the frontlines of this pandemic on both sides of Detroit River."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.