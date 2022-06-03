Hamilton police say they have arrested a 19-year-old man after a threat was made at a city school.
It's the latest arrest in a series of investigations revolving around threats made to Hamilton-area schools.
The force says a 14-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday following a written threat at St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School.
Seven other schools have had written threats made to them and a police spokesman says all the threats are being handled as separate investigations.
Police expect to make more arrests in the coming days.
The recently arrested 19-year-old who made threats at Westdale Secondary School was charged with two counts of uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.