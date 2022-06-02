The Progressive Conservatives led by Doug Ford have won a second majority government in Ontario.
Early results show the Tories elected or leading in 64 ridings.
Infrastructure promises such as new highways and hospitals centred Ford’s "get it done" pitch, which looked to turn the page on the pandemic by focusing on building the economy.
Voters hoping to avoid another Progressive Conservative government failed to rally behind either the NDP or the Liberals to produce a presumptive challenger to Ford.
More coming.