NEWMARKET, Ont. - Police are seeking witnesses in a homicide in Newmarket, north of Toronto.
York Regional Police say they were called to a home in the early hours of Friday morning on reports of an injured person.
They say officers found a 22-year-old Toronto woman, who was treated by first responders.
Police say she was then taken to hospital, where she died.
Investigators say an autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound.
The investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.