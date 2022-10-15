Funeral for two Ontario police officers shot dead to be held in Barrie on Thursday

Ontario Provincial Police officer Adam McCourt, left in plainclothes, and Sgt. Jonathan Bouchard, obscured, salute the arriving procession carrying the bodies of two South Simcoe Police officers who were killed responding to a call, in Innisfil, Ont., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. McCourt served with South Simcoe police and was trained by Morgan Russell, one of the fallen officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost