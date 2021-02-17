Ontario legislators clash over bill to reduce salaries during pandemic

Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduces legislation at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 19, 2020. Ontario legislators voted Wednesday to reduce a politician’s salary during the pandemic after he introduce a similar motion intended for all provincial legislators. Speaker Ted Arnott later ruled that motion out of order, saying pay cuts to legislative members must be done through legislation. Roman Baber, a former Progressive Conservative who now sits as an independent, accused the government house leader Wednesday of making light of situation many Ontarians are struggling with. Baber had introduced a bill to reduce members’ salaries to $500 per week – the same amount as the federal aid made available to Canadians who lost work during the first wave of lockdowns last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn