Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 25

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Brampton: Makes an announcement. 10 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Toronto: Announces plan to deliver mental health care to young people and students. 9:30 a.m., Outside 2413 Lakeshore Blvd. W.
Peterborough: Visits areas affected by storm. 12:30 p.m., Outside Immaculate Conception C.E.S., 76 Robinson St.
Belleville: Visits Bay of Quinte. 5 p.m., Belleville Zwick Lions Club Pavilion, West Zwick's Island Park, 10 Bay Bridge Rd
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes an announcement. 9 a.m., 3765 Keele St.
Toronto: Attends an Ontario Liberal party event. 1:40 p.m.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Huntsville: Announces the Green Plan for Parry Sound-Muskoka alongside local candidate Matt Richter. 9 a.m., 26 Fairy Avenue
Huntsville: Canvassing. 1 p.m., 37 Silver St.
Gravenhurst: Meet and greet in Ryde Township. 4 p.m., Ryde Community Co-Op, Pavilion 1642 Barkway Rd
Gravenhurst: Meet and greet in Ryde Township. 5:30 p.m., Starting from Ryde Community Co-Op, Pavilion 1642 Barkway Rd
THE CANADIAN PRESS