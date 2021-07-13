Waterloo Region moving to Step 3 of reopening plan with the rest of Ontario

An Ontario region that delayed its reopening due to a surge in Delta COVID-19 variant cases will lift restrictions along with the rest of the province this week.
Waterloo Region says it will join other public health units in moving to Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
The changes will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen, as well as expand crowd limits on social gatherings and other events.
The region delayed entering the second step of the reopening plan, which allowed hair salons and other venues to open, due to the spike in cases.
But the top doctor for the region said Tuesday that public health indicators have stabilized and vaccination rates have increased rapidly.
Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang also encouraged residents to get their second vaccine doses and continue following public health orders as the Delta variant remains a threat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.