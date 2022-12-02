Strong winds forecast across southern Ontario, parts of province's north

A pedestrian makes their way through downtown Ottawa on Friday, April 12, 2013. Environment Canada says all of southern and eastern Ontario, along with parts of the province's north, could see strong winds that may cause damage to buildings and power outages this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 skp

TORONTO - Environment Canada says all of southern and eastern Ontario, along with parts of the province's north, could see strong winds that may cause power outages and damage to buildings this weekend.

The agency says winds with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected Saturday morning in many areas, including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, London and Windsor.

The high winds may cause damage to buildings, toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, along with possible power outages.

Environment Canada says a north-to-south cold front is expected to track east across the region, causing the winds.

Hydro One says its crews are preparing to respond to possible power outages as a result of the high winds.

The utility company says southern Ontario and areas closest to lake shores are expected to get hit with the strongest winds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.