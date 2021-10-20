Queen's student association to review history of misogynistic signs at homecoming

The association representing undergraduate students at Queen's University said it will be conducting a review of the history of misogynistic signs at the school's homecoming parties after several appeared at rowdy gatherings over the weekend. Queen's University student organize a walkout to protest sexual assault on campuses and in support of the victims of sexual assault at Western University, in Kingston, Ont.,, on Monday Sep. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg