Ontario Provincial Police arrest Brampton woman in abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Det. Sergeant Jason Dinsmore provides additional information on the January 2022 abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, January 12, 2023. OPP have arrested and charged a suspect in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO, Ohio - Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town.

The OPP say Elnaz Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.

They say investigators identified a 30-year-old woman from Brampton, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Police say the suspect was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at a Collingwood court on May 2.

The OPP had identified and issued an arrest warrant last week for a 35-year-old Toronto man suspected in the abduction and are still seeking help identifying one last suspect.

Last week, police charged a fifth suspect in an alleged assault on Hajtamiri in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021, a few weeks before she was kidnapped.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

