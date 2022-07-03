'We will fight the good fight': Advocates reflect on femicide inquest in Ontario

People take part in a vigil at the Women's Monument in Petawawa, Ont., following the jury's release of recommendations in the Borutski Inquest in Pembroke, Ont., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Many witnesses testified at the landmark coroner's inquest into the women's deaths. A review of the case says the perpetrator had been involved in the family and criminal justice system for 40 years, with repeatedly documented concerns about domestic violence and threats to harm others.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick