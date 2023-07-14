Man accused in killing of Toronto mother has extensive criminal history

Passers-by stop to look at a makeshift memorial at the place where a mother of two, Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed by a stray bullet last Friday, in Toronto, Monday, July 10, 2023. The 32-year-old man charged with second degree murder in the death of a woman killed by a stray bullet in Toronto has been in a similar altercation before and found not guilty of attempted murder in 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young