BAYFIELD, Ont. - An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a missing girl was found safe.
Provincial police originally issued the alert on Wednesday morning, less than five hours after the seven-year-old was last seen in Bayfield, Ont.
There was no immediate word on where she was found.
Police had said a 30-year-old woman was a suspect in the case.
There's no word on whether she will face any charges.
Bayfield is a community in the southwestern Ontario town of Bluewater.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.