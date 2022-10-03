COVID-19 burden to fall on primary care, Ontario needs new approach: science table

A health-care worker tests a woman at a pop-up COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on May 19, 2021. The burden of COVID-19 going forward will sit on the shoulders of primary care doctors and nurses if no new variant emerges, but the way that medical care is delivered must be reconsidered, Ontario's now-defunct science table said Monday in its final bit of advice to the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette