Court denies Millard request to adjourn appeal on conviction for murdering his father

The parents of Laura Babcock (left to right), Ravin Pillay Dellen Millard’s lawyer, Justice Paciocco, Justice Gillese, Justice Huscroft and Dellen Millard attend court in Toronto, Monday, March 13, 2023. Ontario's highest court denied the request of a man convicted of murdering his father to push back the appeal of his case until a later date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould