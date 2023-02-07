Ontario seeks to add 50K child-care spots, focusing on underserved areas

Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. Now that thousands of families across Ontario are paying reduced child-care fees under the national $10-a-day program work is underway to ensure equal and greater access to affordable care, with those in the sector pointing to workforce retention and home daycare as key to the expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck