Quebec health minister writes open letter calling on young people to get vaccinated

MONTREAL - Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé called on young adults to get vaccinated in an open letter published Tuesday, on the eve of appointments opening to those 25 and older.
Dubé said on Twitter the beginning of the province's so-called "youth week" has been successful, as 50 per cent of those 30 to 34 have secured an appointment since Monday.
In an open letter posted Tuesday on Facebook, Dubé said he appreciates how the past year has been difficult for young adults, who have made remarkable sacrifices to protect the most vulnerable and the health-care system.
He said he recognizes that young people's mental health has taken a toll, as they have been relegated to distance learning and those in the hotel, restaurant and culture sectors have lost jobs.
Quebec is nearing the finish line, Dubé said, adding that young people have a chance to play a crucial role in controlling COVID-19 transmission by getting vaccinated in large numbers.
The provincial government has said that by the end of the week, all Quebec adults will be offered the chance to book a vaccine appointment.
Quebec reported 660 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the previous 24 hours. Health officials said hospitalizations dropped by three, to 540, and 128 people were in intensive care, a rise of five.
The province said it administered 61,051 additional doses on Monday; more than 43 per cent of Quebecers have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Quebec has reported a total of 359,456 positive cases of COVID-19 and 11,002 deaths linked to the virus.
Premier Francois Legault will join Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, for a COVID-19 briefing later on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.