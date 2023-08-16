'Stand up to hate': 90 years since the riot at Toronto's Christie Pits

Actors are shown taking part in a Hogtown Collective theatrical production at Christie Pits park in Toronto in this undated handout image. Today marks the 90th anniversary of the Christie Pits Riot, an outbreak of violence following a softball game at a Toronto park that historians have described as one of the worst incidents of ethnically motivated unrest in the city’s history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Hogtown Collective **MANDATORY CREDIT**