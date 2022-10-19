Toronto police charge man, 35, with attempted murder after evening shooting at house

TORONTO - Police have charged a man with multiple offences, including attempted murder, after he allegedly shot at officers in east Toronto.
Toronto police say they were attempting to arrest a man on Tuesday when he allegedly pulled out a firearm and began shooting at officers.
They allege he then ran into his home and continued firing shots at officers through a side door, hitting a police car and a neighbour's house.
Investigators say the man surrendered to police after more than two hours of negotiations – there were no physical injuries related to the shooting.
Police say a 35-year-old man from Toronto faces several charges, including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm with intent.
He appeared in court in Toronto on Wednesday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.