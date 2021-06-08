Amid heat wave, Quebec allows students to remove masks inside classrooms

MONTREAL - Quebec is allowing students to remove their masks inside classrooms because of the hot spring weather and the improving epidemiological situation in the province.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Tuesday his department sought to loosen the mask order for students last week but had to wait for public health officials to make a decision.
"I know what it is when it's hot, when just breathing is an effort," Roberge, a former elementary school teacher, told reporters in La Malbaie, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The Health Department announced Monday evening that the obligation for students to wear masks would be ended Tuesday in orange pandemic-alert zones, which includes Montreal and its surrounding regions. Mask wearing is not mandatory inside classrooms in yellow and green pandemic-alert zones.
The government has said it intends to have students return to school in the fall without requiring they wear masks or stay in classroom bubbles. Students should also be able to attend field trips and eat lunch together in common areas.
Roberge said Tuesday 59 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 have either received a first dose or booked an appointment to get one.
On Tuesday, Quebec reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, none of which occurred in the past 24 hours. Health officials said hospitalizations dropped by two, to 263, and 60 people were in intensive care, a rise of two.
The province said 64,973 doses of COVID-19 were administered Monday, for a total of 6,220,734; about 66.4 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a first dose.
Premier François Legault will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon in Quebec City alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.