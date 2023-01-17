Search uncovers 171 'plausible burials' near Ontario residential school

Wauzhushk Onigum Nation in northern Ontario says it has uncovered 171 "plausible burials" in studies of cemetery grounds at a former residential school site. Margot King, 4, touches an orange flag, representing children who died while attending Indian Residential Schools in Canada, placed in the grass at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang