Quebec reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths as hospitalizations drop slightly

MONTREAL - Quebec reported 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The number of hospitalizations declined by three from the day before, to 254, and 67 people are in intensive care, an increase of one, according to Health Department data.
Authorities said 13,174 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday.
According to Quebec's public health institute, 90.5 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.7 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.
The Nunavik region in northern Quebec remains the most affected part of the province on a per capita basis. According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec, there are 130 active cases in the region — or 902 per 100,000 people.
There are 46.3 active cases per 100,000 people in Quebec.
In a weekly update, the Quebec government said another 211 nurses have been added to the public health network through the private sector or returning from retirement in the past week.
Meanwhile, another 348 have agreed to switch from part-time to full-time hours as the province's effort to entice nurses to return to the public system by offering bonuses up to $18,000 continues.
According to health authorities, since the campaign began in late September, the province has added 747 retirees or private sector nurses, with 1,976 more agreeing to switch from part-time work to full-time.
The province has set a goal of adding more than 4,000 nurses and 1,200 auxiliary nurses to the fold with the bonus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.
