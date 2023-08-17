Two bodies found after float plane crashes in St. Lawrence River near Quebec City

QUEBEC - Two bodies have been found after a float plane crashed on Tuesday in the St. Lawrence River southwest of Quebec City.
Quebec provincial police say divers have located the bodies of a 55-year-old man from Quebec City and a 57-year-old man from Neuville, Que.
They say the bodies were found in the plane, near the south shore of the river.
Police say authorities received a call Tuesday evening about a crash in the water between Neuville and St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que.
Police officers, firefighters and coast guard members had been deployed to search for the aircraft, with aerial support from the army.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.