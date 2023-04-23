Parents, siblings, friends: Remembering the lives lost in the Toronto van attack

The victims who died in the April 2018 van attack in Toronto are shown in these undated handout photos. Top row (from left): Andrea Bradden, Dorothy Sewell, Renuka Amarasingha, Anne Marie D'Amico, Munir Najjar and Betty Forsyth; Bottom (from left): Chul Min "Eddie" Kang, Geraldine Brady, Ji Hun Kim, Sohe Chung and Amaresh Tesfamariam, the eleventh victim, who suffered severe injuries in the attack and later died from her injuries on October 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Superior Court of Justice; Toronto Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**